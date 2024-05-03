Q1 2024 Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is John and I will be your conference operator for today. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Mike Beaulieu, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Michael Beaulieu - Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Good morning, and thank you for joining the Rapid Micro Biosystems first quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me on the call are Rob Spignesi, President, and Chief Executive Officer; and Sean Wirtjes, Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter 2024 financial results. A copy of the release is available on the company's website at rapidmicrobio.com under investors in the News and Events section.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that many statements made during this call may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements