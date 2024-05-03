Q1 2024 Brookfield Renewable Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Connor David Teskey - Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. - CEO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2024 conference call. Before we begin, we would like to remind you that a copy of our news release, investor supplement and letter to unitholders can be found on our website. We also want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements on this call. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, and our future results may differ materially. For more information, you are encouraged to review our regulatory filings available on SEDAR, EDGAR and on our website.



On today's call, we will provide a review of our first quarter performance, our role