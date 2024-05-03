Q1 2024 Fidus Investment Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Fidus First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Jody Burfening. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Jody Burfening - Fidus Investment Corporation - IR Contact



Thank you, Chuck, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Fidus Investment Corporation's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. With me this morning are Ed Ross, Fidus Investment Corporation's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Shelby Sherard, Chief Financial Officer.



Fidus Investment Corporation issued a press release yesterday afternoon with the details of the company's quarterly financial results. A copy of the press release is available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at fdus.com.



I'd also like to call your attention to the customary safe harbor disclosure regarding forward-looking information included on today's call. The conference call today will contain forward-looking