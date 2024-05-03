Q1 2024 UMH Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Craig Koster - UMH Properties Inc - Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary



Thank you very much, operator. And in addition to the 10 Q that we filed with the SEC yesterday, we have filed an unaudited first quarter supplemental information presentation. This supplemental information presentation, along with our 10 Q, are available on the Company's website at UMH dot.



We would like to remind