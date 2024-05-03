Q1 2024 WEG SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to WEG's conference call to announce the results of the first quarter of 2024. (Operator Instructions). And any statements made during this conference call about future events, business prospects, operational and financial projections and goals and the future potential of growth of WEG, they are mere beliefs and assumptions of WEG's management, and they are based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur.



Investors should understand the general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operational factors may affect the future performance of WEG and may lead to results that will be materially different from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.



Today with us in Jaragua do Sul are Andre Luis Rodrigues, Superintendent and Financial Administrative Director; and then Menegueti Salgueiro, IRO; Wilson Watzko, Controller; and Felipe Scopel Hoffmann, Investor Relations Manager.



Please, Mr. Andre Rodrigues, the floor is