Q1 2024 Banco de Chile Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Banco de Chile's First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. If you need a copy of the Management Financial Review, it is available on the company's website. With us today we have Mr. Rodrigo Aravena, Chief Economist and Institutional Relations Officer; Pablo Mejia, Head of Investor Relations; and Daniel Galarce, Head of Financial Control and Capital.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call is being recorded and the information discussed today may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial and operating performance. All projections are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the detailed note in the company's press release regarding forward-looking statements.



I'll now turn the call over to Mr. Rodrigo Aravena. Please go ahead, sir.



Rodrigo Aravena - Banco de Chile - Chief Economist & Senior VP of Institutional Relations



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for attending this webcast today where we will