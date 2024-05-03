Release Date: May 03, 2024

Positive Points

Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC, Financial) reported a strong start to the year with record funds from operations in the first quarter, driven by development activities and acquisitions.

The company has secured a landmark renewable energy framework agreement with Microsoft, expected to deliver over 10.5 gigawatts of new renewable energy capacity, enhancing growth prospects.

Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) benefits from a large, diversified development pipeline, nearly 160 gigawatts, positioning it well to meet increasing global energy demands.

The company's strategic asset recycling initiatives are expected to generate significant proceeds, targeting $3 billion in 2024, bolstering financial flexibility.

Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) maintains a strong financial position with robust liquidity, enabling significant capital deployment into growth opportunities.

Negative Points

Existing energy infrastructure is inadequate to meet the surging demand from AI and cloud computing, posing challenges that require substantial investment in renewable energy solutions.

The company faces risks from higher interest rates and supply chain challenges, which have disrupted the business models of some renewable power developers and operators.

Regulatory and trade uncertainties, particularly concerning solar panel imports in the U.S., could impact project economics and growth plans.

While the Microsoft agreement is beneficial, it requires Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) to manage multiple large-scale projects concurrently, which could strain resources if not managed effectively.

The competitive landscape for large-scale renewable energy projects is intensifying, with limited participants capable of meeting the capital and operational demands, posing a challenge to maintaining market leadership.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give us more detail on the focus between North America versus Europe for the initial 5 years of the Microsoft agreement? And within the U.S., specifics on target regions and how your pipeline lines up with what Microsoft is targeting for their demand growth?

A: (Connor David Teskey - CEO) The majority of the development under the Microsoft agreement is focused in the United States, aligning with significant data center build-outs. The specific regions within the U.S. align with major data center markets, leveraging robust grid infrastructure and development capacity. Our pipeline is well-positioned to meet these demands.

Q: With the Biden Administration advancing trade action on solar panel imports, how is BEP positioned? Any possible impact on project economics going forward?

A: (Connor David Teskey - CEO) BEP has diversified its procurement sources and increased procurement from U.S. manufacturers and other regions like India, mitigating risks associated with tariffs and trade actions. This strategic approach ensures that the current environment does not slow our growth profile in solar technology.

Q: Can you provide more color on the scale of the market opportunity for power and data, and how much of your growth could come from data markets in the future?

A: (Connor David Teskey - CEO) The market is experiencing a significant imbalance between supply and demand for clean power, driven by various factors including data center growth to support AI and cloud computing. A substantial portion of our growth is expected to support the tech sector, but our business remains diversified across various demand drivers.

Q: Regarding the framework agreement with Microsoft, can you discuss the typical terms you might expect in your contracts, such as duration and pricing?

A: (Connor David Teskey - CEO) The framework agreement with Microsoft is designed to be efficient and aligns with our historical approach. Contracts under this agreement are expected to be long-term (15-20 years), inflation-linked, and negotiated to reflect construction and financing costs at the time, ensuring they meet our target returns.

Q: Does the Microsoft transaction consume a lot of your current development capacity in the U.S. over that 5-year period? Is there room for another framework agreement with another offtaker in the U.S.?

A: (Connor David Teskey - CEO) The Microsoft agreement is a significant part of our development activities but represents only a minority of our total capacity. We anticipate expanding this agreement and expect to establish other similar agreements, given our substantial development pipeline and capabilities.

Q: On the capital recycling side, you mentioned expecting net proceeds of about $1.3 billion this year. Can you discuss the market conditions for these asset sales and the geographical focus?

A: (Connor David Teskey - CEO) The market is robust for high-quality, derisked renewable assets, driven by stable interest rates and strong institutional demand. We see opportunities for capital recycling across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, reflecting a healthy market for both investing and selling.

