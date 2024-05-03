Release Date: May 03, 2024

Positive Points

Net investment income increased to $0.42 per share, a 20% rise from the previous quarter, primarily due to nonrecurring items.

OFS Capital Corp (OFS, Financial) continues to cover its distribution, maintaining a $0.34 per share payout, representing a 13.7% annualized yield based on the quarter's stock price.

The loan portfolio remains strong with 100% at fair value in first and second lien senior secured loans, positioning the company well in a volatile macroeconomic environment.

OFS Capital Corp (OFS) has a robust balance sheet with 100% of outstanding debt maturing in 2026 or later, and 70% of the debt is unsecured.

The company's advisor manages approximately $4 billion across various asset classes, providing experienced oversight through multiple credit cycles.

Negative Points

Net asset value per share declined to $11.08 from $12.09 at year end, primarily due to unrealized depreciation in several investments, notably in fin Steel Holdings.

One borrower was placed on nonaccrual status this quarter, representing about 2% of the portfolio at fair value, contributing to a total of 4.8% of investments at fair value on nonaccrual status.

Interest income decreased partly due to a smaller overall investment portfolio, impacting the company's earnings from its core activities.

The company experienced a decline in the regulatory asset coverage ratio, influenced by unrealized depreciation in a few positions.

Despite a stable investment income yield of 13%, there was a quarter-over-quarter decrease of about 1.1%, attributed to nonaccrual loans and a slight decrease in yields on structured finance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Hey, guys, a quick question. Tom, do you guys feel with the interest income down this quarter, do you feel like that can come back or some you guys.

A: Morning, Mitchell, this is Jeff. Thanks for the question, Tom. Yes, I would there is a path Absolutely. As you know, we are continuing to realize on certain equity investments and one of our largest positions as a non-interest earning asset. So certainly some you know, as we think about converting that to an interest earning asset, we should be able to cover cover our dividend going forward.

