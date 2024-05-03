Q1 2024 Netcompany Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Andre Rogaczewski - Netcompany Group A/S-Chief Executive Officer - Co-Founder, Member of the Executive Board



Good day, and welcome to this presentation of Netcompany results for Q1 2024. My name is AndrÃ© Rogaczewski, and I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Netcompany. And I'm joined today by our CFO, Thomas Johansen.



The topic of today's presentation is our performance for Q1 2024. I will walk you through the business highlights for the first quarter and our financial guidance for 2024. Once I'm done, Thomas will go through the numbers in greater details