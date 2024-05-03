Q1 2024 Netcompany Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Netcompany's interim report for Q1 2024. (Operator instructions) This call is being recorded, and I will now hand it over to speakers. Please begin.
Andre Rogaczewski - Netcompany Group A/S-Chief Executive Officer - Co-Founder, Member of the Executive Board
Good day, and welcome to this presentation of Netcompany results for Q1 2024. My name is AndrÃ© Rogaczewski, and I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Netcompany. And I'm joined today by our CFO, Thomas Johansen.
Before we get going, there are some important disclosures that I need you to read through. So could we please have slide number 2, please? I will pause for 30 seconds here and let you all have a read-through of these important disclosures. And with that, can we please go to slide number 3, please?
The topic of today's presentation is our performance for Q1 2024. I will walk you through the business highlights for the first quarter and our financial guidance for 2024. Once I'm done, Thomas will go through the numbers in greater details
