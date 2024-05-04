Q4 2024 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2024 / 12:15PM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions)



Ashok Valiram Vaswani - Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited - MD & CEO



Thank you. Thank you so much. Absolutely delighted to be here today with the entire team. I realize it is Saturday evening, so truly appreciate your time with us this evening. Along with me on this call, I have Shanti and then, of course, Devang, our Group CFO and all the other members of the management team. Today, actually, we have a pretty busy schedule. And I think -- and I thought we'll cover 3 important matters. #1, Devang will walk us through the financial numbers for the quarter and the year. I hope you'll agree that they are pretty impressive numbers. I'll ask Shanti to cover the highlights of the bank. And as a departure from the past, I'd like to shine the spotlight on one of our