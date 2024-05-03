May 03, 2024 / NTS GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to CTT's first quarter 2024 results conference call. My name is Sergey, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). I'll now turn the call over to Mr. JoÃ£o Bento, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.
JoÃ£o Bento - CTT - Correios de Portugal, S.A. - CEO, Executive Director
Thank you, Sergey. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first-quarter results call. If you join me on page number 4 of the presentation, I would start to call your attention the fact that we had revenue growth in all business areas except the financial services, mostly as a result of market expansion and share gains, both from parcels and the bank. In fact, the decline in financial services was more than offset in revenues, although not yet in margin, given the performance that we can see on the right-hand side.
If you follow me on express and parcels first we've had an amazing triple-digit volume growth in Spain and also double-digit growth in Portugal, that produced margin
Q1 2024 CTT Correios de Portugal SA Earnings Call Transcript
May 03, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...