Half Year 2024 Westpac Banking Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Justin McCarthy - Westpac Banking Corporation - General Manager of IR



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Westpac's 2024 Interim Results. My name is Justin McCarthy, General Manager of Investor Relations.



Before we begin today, I acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation as the Traditional Custodians of the country we are meeting on today. I pay my respects to Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all First Nations people present today.



The results will be presented by our CEO, Peter King; and CFO, Michael Rowland. At the end of the presentation, you'll have an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions)



With that, over to you, Peter.



Peter Francis King - Westpac Banking Corporation - CEO, MD & Director



Well, thank you, Justin, and good morning, everyone.



I summarize this as a good result as we've navigated below-trend economic growth in a competitive banking sector. We've been disciplined, balancing growth and margins well. And over the year, we've grown in all key segments with mortgages