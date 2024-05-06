May 06, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
Justin McCarthy - Westpac Banking Corporation - General Manager of IR
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Westpac's 2024 Interim Results. My name is Justin McCarthy, General Manager of Investor Relations.
Before we begin today, I acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation as the Traditional Custodians of the country we are meeting on today. I pay my respects to Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all First Nations people present today.
The results will be presented by our CEO, Peter King; and CFO, Michael Rowland. At the end of the presentation, you'll have an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions)
With that, over to you, Peter.
Peter Francis King - Westpac Banking Corporation - CEO, MD & Director
Well, thank you, Justin, and good morning, everyone.
I summarize this as a good result as we've navigated below-trend economic growth in a competitive banking sector. We've been disciplined, balancing growth and margins well. And over the year, we've grown in all key segments with mortgages
Half Year 2024 Westpac Banking Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 06, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...