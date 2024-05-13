Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Surpasses Analyst Revenue Forecasts in Q1 2024

Strong Sales Performance and Increased Net Income Highlighted

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $104.1M, an increase of 8% from $96.7M in Q1 2023, surpassing the estimate of $91.04M.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $2.61, up from $2.43 in Q1 2023, exceeding the estimate of $2.30.
  • Revenue: $1.645 billion, a 7% increase from $1.544 billion in Q1 2023, slightly above the estimate of $1.563 billion.
  • Wood Products Sales: Increased by 7% to $468.9M, driven by higher sales volumes for I-joists and LVL, and higher plywood sales prices.
  • Building Materials Distribution Sales: Rose by 9% to $1.505 billion, with a notable increase in sales volumes across product lines.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on June 17, 2024.
  • Liquidity: Ended the quarter with $890.2M in cash and cash equivalents, with total available liquidity of $1.286 billion.
Article's Main Image

Boise Cascade Co (BCC, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 6, 2024, reporting a robust financial performance for the first quarter of 2024. The company announced a net income of $104.1 million, or $2.61 per share, on sales of $1.6 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. These results compare favorably to the first quarter of 2023, which saw a net income of $96.7 million, or $2.43 per share, on sales of $1.5 billion. Notably, the reported revenue and earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst expectations, which estimated earnings of $2.30 per share on revenue of $1563.42 million.

1787586141785059328.png

Boise Cascade Co, a leading producer of engineered wood products and plywood, operates primarily through two segments: Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment saw sales increase by 7% to $468.9 million, driven by higher sales volumes for I-joists and LVL, as well as higher plywood sales prices. The Building Materials Distribution segment reported a 9% increase in sales, reaching $1.505 billion, attributed to a 12% increase in sales volume offset by a 3% decrease in sales prices.

Financial Highlights and Sector Performance

The company's EBITDA for the quarter stood at $168.5 million, marking a 6% increase from the previous year's $158.7 million. This growth reflects the company's effective cost management and robust sales performance. Segment-wise, the Wood Products sector notched an income of $71.2 million, up from $69.4 million in Q1 2023, while the Building Materials Distribution sector recorded an income of $72.5 million, up from $69.7 million.

Strategic Financial Management

Boise Cascade ended the first quarter with a strong balance sheet, boasting $890.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $395.7 million of undrawn committed bank line availability, totaling $1.286 billion in available liquidity. The company's proactive capital management is evident in its capital expenditure forecast for 2024, projected at $250 million to $270 million, excluding potential acquisition spending. Additionally, the board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on June 17, 2024, demonstrating its commitment to shareholder returns.

Market Outlook and Forward Strategy

Looking ahead, Boise Cascade anticipates that demand for its products will continue to be driven by new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling activity, and light commercial construction. Despite challenges such as home affordability and economic uncertainties, the company remains optimistic about the housing market, supported by low unemployment and an undersupply of existing housing stock.

CEO Nate Jorgensen expressed confidence in the company's strategy and market position, stating,

As we enter the second quarter, economic and geopolitical uncertainties are prevalent, and the extent of the potential impact on the broader economy and residential construction activity is unknown. Despite the near-term environment, an undersupply of single-family homes remains, and I have great confidence in our team as we stay focused on the effective deployment of our outstanding balance sheet in support of our stakeholders."

Boise Cascade's first quarter performance sets a positive tone for 2024, underpinned by strong sales growth and strategic financial management. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to continued growth and operational efficiency as the company navigates the evolving market landscape.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Boise Cascade Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.