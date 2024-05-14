On May 7, 2024, Aptiv PLC (APTV, Financial) exhibited a notable daily gain of 4.43%, with a modest three-month gain of 0.25%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands impressively at 10.61. This analysis seeks to determine if Aptiv PLC, with a current stock price of $84.4, is significantly undervalued, as suggested by the GF Value of $121.33. The following sections provide a detailed valuation analysis to address this query.

Company Overview

Aptiv PLC is a pivotal player in the automotive sector, specializing in signal and power solutions that form the backbone of vehicle electrical systems. This includes wiring assemblies, harnesses, and hybrid electrical systems. The company's advanced safety and user experience segment offers critical technologies such as infotainment systems, advanced driver-assist technologies, and software development for these systems. In 2023, Aptiv's top ten customers generated 54% of its revenue, with major clients including General Motors and Volkswagen. Geographically, its revenue streams are well-distributed across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure reflecting the intrinsic value of a stock, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. Currently, Aptiv PLC's stock price is significantly below its GF Value, suggesting that it is undervalued. This discrepancy indicates potential for higher future returns, making it an attractive option for investors seeking value.

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial health reduces risks of loss. Aptiv PLC's cash-to-debt ratio currently stands at 0.14, which is lower than many of its peers in the Vehicles & Parts industry. Despite this, its financial strength score is 6 out of 10, indicating a fair financial position.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Aptiv PLC has demonstrated consistent profitability with an operating margin of 9.28%, ranking higher than 74.38% of its industry counterparts. However, its growth metrics show some concerns, with a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of -5.6%. This mixed financial performance necessitates a cautious assessment for potential investors.

Return on Invested Capital

The company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is an impressive 24.82%, significantly higher than its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) of 10.32. This indicates that Aptiv PLC is effectively creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

Despite some growth concerns, Aptiv PLC's strong profitability and value creation capability highlight its potential as an undervalued investment opportunity. For a deeper dive into Aptiv PLC's financial health and stock performance, interested investors can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

