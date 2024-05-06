Q1 2024 Momo Com Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
May 06, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Jeff Ku
momo.com Inc. - President & Executive Director
* Terrisa Liu
momo.com Inc. - Head of IR
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Chenghsin Lin
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
* Daniel Chen
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
* Hui-Chao Hsu
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Conference Call. Terrisa, please begin your call and I'll be standing by for the question-and-answer session. Thank you.
Terrisa Liu - momo.com Inc. - Head of IR
Hi. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to momo's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. It's great to see everyone again. This is Terrisa, momo's Head of Investor Relations. Today's event is being webcast live
May 06, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
