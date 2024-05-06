Q1 2024 PostNL NV Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Post NL Q1 2024 results call. (Operator Instructions) Now I would like to hand over the conference call to Ms. Inge Laudy, Manager, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.



Inge Laudy - PostNL NV - Manager - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today in our Q1 '24 analyst call.



With me here in the room I have Herna Verhagen our CEO and Pim Berendsen our CFO, who will present the results today. As usual, we will start with our presentation, which you can find on the website and on your screen when you're locked in to the webcast after that we will open for Q&A.



Pim, over to you.



Pim Berendsen - PostNL NV - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board



Thank you, and welcome. Good morning, everyone. Let's look at the key takeaways for the first quarter and then we go into a bit more detail as we go along. In the first quarter, results came down, came in below those of last year, but in line with our