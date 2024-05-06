Half Year 2024 Redefine Properties Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Andrew Konig - Redefine Properties Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Redefine interim results presentation for the half year ended 29th, February 2024, and our conversation this afternoon will follow the usual format. I'll start off with an overview of and hand over to Leon Kok, our Chief Operating Officer, to talk about South Africa's and property portfolio.



I will then touch on our Polish property assets I'll then hand over to our CFO and Ntobeko. Now you're talking about optimizing capital operating efficiently as well as engaging talent and closing with growing reputation. And then I'll wrap up with some Q&A thereafter.



Okay. So just in terms of who we are, I think we all know we are, but the what I'm very happy to report on is that redefine for the first time as a property as a platform that is in excess of ZAR100 billion. And you'll see the geographical split, the 62% in South Africa and 38% in Poland.



Okay. Just some key financial outcomes and Ntobeko, we'll talk a lot more of that is that I'll just touch on a few