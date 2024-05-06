Q1 2024 Nolato AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



With us presenting we have the CEO of Christer Wahlquist, CFO, Per-Ola Holmstrom,



Christer Wahlquist - Nolato AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



This is Christer Wahlquist, and I welcome you all to the presentation of Nolato first quarter of 2024. Starting on page 2 in the presentation, is a summary of the first quarter. And we have, of course, a working as a global solution provider and establish on the three important continents for the type of business. We are in.



And in during the quarter, our sales totaled SEK2.442 million, which is a decrease of 2% adjusted for currency and acquisitions compared to the corresponding quarter 2023, we saw growth within the Medical Solutions business area, while the Engineered Solutions saw lower sales, EBITDA ended up at SEK238 million in comparison to SEK193 million.



So, that is, of course, an market margin