Q1 2024 BioNTech SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to BioNTech's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. I would like to hand the call over to Dr. Victoria Meissner, Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Victoria Meissner -



Good morning and good afternoon. Thank you for joining BioNTech's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. As a reminder, the slides we will be using on this call and the corresponding press release published this morning, can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.



On the next slide, you will see our forward-looking statements disclaimer. Additional information about these statements and other risks are described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this call are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and speak only of the date of this conference call. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.



On Slide 3, you can find the agenda for today's call. Today, I am joined by the following members of BioNTech's management team. Ugur Sahin, Chief