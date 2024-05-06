May 06, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Before the market opened today, Lincoln Educational Services issued its news release reporting financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Joining us today on the call are Scott Shaw, President and CEO; and Brian Meyers, Chief Financial Officer.



Statements made