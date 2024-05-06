Q1 2024 Gaia Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Gaia's First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Joining us today from Gaia are: Jirka Rysavy, Executive Chairman; James Colquhoun, CEO; and Ned Preston, CFO.



After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Before we begin, guys, management team would like to remind everyone that management's prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements, and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions, including but not limited to, statements of expectations, future events or future financial performance. These statements do not guarantee future performance and therefore, undue reliance should not be placed on them.



Although we believe these expectations are reasonable, Gaia's management undertakes no obligation to revise any statements to reflect changes that occur after this call. Actual events or results could differ materially, and these statements are based on current expectations of the company's management and involve inherent