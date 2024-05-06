Q3 2024 Fabrinet Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Welcome to Fabrinet's Financial Results Conference Call for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Garo Toomajanian, VP of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Garo Toomajanian -



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Fabrinet's financial and operating results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended March 29, 2024.



With me on the call today are Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer; and Csaba Sverha, Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on the Investors section of our website located at investor.fabrinet.com.



During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Investors section of our website for important information, including our earnings press release and investor presentation, which include our GAAP to non-GAAP