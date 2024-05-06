Q1 2024 inTest Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 08:45PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, greetings, and welcome to the inTEST Corporation First Quarter 2024 financial conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. Anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star still on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Shawn Stoddard, Investor Relations.



Shawn Stoddard - inTest Corp - Investor Relations



Please. Perfect. Good afternoon, everyone. We certainly appreciate your interest in inTEST Corporation, and thank you for sharing your time with us today. Joining me on our call are Nick Grant, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Duncan Gilmour, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. You should have the earnings release, which crossed the wires today after market, as well as the slides that will accompany our conversation today. If not, you can find these documents on the Investor Relations section of our website,