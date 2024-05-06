Q1 2024 Beachbody Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the beach body Company First Quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded, and I will now turn the conference over to our host, Bruce Williams, Managing Director of ICR, Investor Relations.



Bruce Williams - ICR - MD of Investor Relations



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our first quarter earnings call. With me on the call today are Mark Goldston, the Executive Chairman of the Beachbody Company; Carl Daikeler, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Marc Suidan, Chief Financial Officer. Following the prepared remarks, we'll open the call up for questions.



Before we get started, I would like to remind you of the Company's Safe Harbor language to statements contained in this conference call, which are not historical facts may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual future results may differ materially from those