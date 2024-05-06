Release Date: May 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

TrueBlue Inc (TBI, Financial) continues to progress strategic priorities, including the rollout of the new proprietary JobStack app, enhancing digital transformation.

Revenue growth in renewable energy vertical doubled this quarter, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of growth in this sector.

TrueBlue Inc (TBI) has successfully completed the sale of its on-demand labor business in Canada, allowing for greater focus on its core U.S. staffing operations.

The company has achieved improved profitability in its PeopleManagement segment through disciplined cost management and organizational simplification.

TrueBlue Inc (TBI) is expanding into high-growth, less cyclical, and underpenetrated end markets such as skilled trades and healthcare, capturing new growth opportunities.

Negative Points

TrueBlue Inc (TBI) reported a revenue decline of 13% to $403 million, continuing the trend of economic uncertainty impacting business spending and hiring.

Gross margin decreased by 180 basis points due to unfavorable changes in revenue mix, particularly with increased renewable energy work involving higher pass-through costs.

PeopleScout segment experienced a significant revenue decrease of 33% due to reduced client volumes and economic pressures on hiring trends.

The overall market demand remains weak, with businesses still uncertain about making long-term workforce commitments amid ongoing economic pressures.

Despite some pockets of strength, the company anticipates a revenue decline of between 16% to 10% in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting continued challenging market conditions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide some color on the intra-quarter trends in Q1 and what has happened so far in Q2?

A: (Carl Schweihs, EVP and CFO) - In Q1, we saw a 13% decline in revenue, consistent with our outlook. PeopleReady was down 12%, PeopleManagement down 7%, and PeopleScout down 33%. For Q2, we are observing similar trends with a slight sequential build in PeopleReady from March to April, though it's softer than pre-pandemic averages.

Q: Are there any signs from customers indicating a potential improvement in market conditions?

A: (Taryn Owen, President and CEO) - While there are bright spots in renewable energy, transportation, and manufacturing, overall, customers remain uncertain and are waiting for economic conditions to improve before making long-term workforce decisions.

Q: Can you elaborate on the price competition in the market?

A: (Carl Schweihs, EVP and CFO) - After more than 10 quarters of favorable bill-pay spreads, we are beginning to see pricing pressure typical of this economic environment. Our pay rates were up 6.1%, and bill rates were up 5.8%. We expect this to improve in the second half of the year as pay rate increases moderate.

Q: How significant is the renewables business now, and what is its size excluding pass-through costs?

A: (Carl Schweihs, EVP and CFO) - The renewables business nearly doubled and is part of our skilled trades, which is about 20% of total company revenue. Excluding pass-through costs, the profitability of the renewables business aligns with other large PeopleReady accounts.

Q: What are your expectations for SG&A in the upcoming quarters?

A: (Carl Schweihs, EVP and CFO) - We expect SG&A to be down roughly 13% year-over-year, similar to Q1. We plan to make selective investments to accelerate growth, but these will not be material. Many of the SG&A reductions are permanent, improving profitability as revenue recovers.

Q: Can you discuss the strategic changes being considered, particularly regarding digital transformation and organizational simplification?

A: (Taryn Owen, President and CEO) - We are focusing on advancing digital transformation, expanding market presence in high-growth areas, and simplifying our organizational structure. These strategies include rolling out our proprietary JobStack app, targeting high-growth sectors like healthcare, and restructuring our organization to increase efficiency and cross-selling opportunities.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.