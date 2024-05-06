Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Seizing Opportunities

Despite a dip in net sales, Alto Ingredients showcases strategic advancements and robust operational improvements in Q1 2024.

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Q1 2024 net sales were $241 million, down from $314 million in Q1 2023.
  • Gross Loss Improvement: Improved by $800,000 in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved by $3.4 million in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023.
  • Specialty Alcohol Sales: Increased to 26 million gallons in Q1 2024 from 21 million gallons in Q1 2023.
  • Repairs and Maintenance Expense: $7.5 million in Q1 2024, $1 million higher than Q1 2023.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: Generated $1.4 million in Q1 2024.
  • Capital Expenditures (CapEx): $4.6 million in Q1 2024, part of a $25 million plan for 2024.
  • Cash Balance: $29 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Total Loan Borrowing Availability: $91 million as of March 31, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO, Financial) reported an increase in sales of high-quality alcohol from their Pekin campus, contributing to improved gross profit and adjusted EBITDA year-over-year.
  • The company successfully completed a biennial Pekin campus wet mill outage, which involved over 450 tasks aimed at maintenance and upgrades, enhancing future production reliability and rates.
  • Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) has contracted approximately 93 million gallons of specialty alcohol at a premium, which is expected to positively impact future revenues.
  • The company's carbon capture and storage (CCS) initiative is progressing, with significant developments like the completion of a 2D seismic geologic survey and advancements in EPA Class VI permit applications.
  • Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) generated $1.4 million in positive cash flow from operations in Q1 2024 and maintained a healthy cash balance and borrowing availability to support ongoing operations and investments.

Negative Points

  • Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) experienced a decrease in net sales in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, primarily due to lower market prices.
  • The company recognized an incremental loss of $4.9 million related to natural gas hedging activities due to historically low market prices.
  • Extreme cold weather in January impacted the Pekin campus operations, leading to increased costs and reduced production rates.
  • Issues at the Columbia facility with centrifuges led to production hindrances, although upgrades are expected to mitigate future risks.
  • Repairs and maintenance expenses were higher in Q1 2024 by $1 million compared to the previous year, reflecting the timing of accelerated costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the progress and future steps of the carbon capture initiative?
A: Bryon T. McGregor, CEO & President of Alto Ingredients, explained that finalizing the agreement with Vault and advancing discussions with financial partners are crucial. Vault has progressed with the work required for the EPA Class VI permit applications. The goal is to submit the application by the end of summer 2024, with an 18 to 24-month review period expected.

Q: What is the status of the equipment needed for the carbon capture project?
A: CEO Bryon McGregor mentioned that the critical aspect is the EPA Class VI permit, but equipment like compression technology also needs to be purchased. The company is carefully timing these purchases to align with the permit approval process.

Q: How is the CoPromax or high-protein initiative progressing, and when do you expect it to operate as intended?
A: McGregor stated that the system upgrades at the Magic Valley facility should meet performance targets soon. The success at this facility will influence the application of this technology at other locations.

Q: With the current visibility, do you see improvements in margin recovery for the rest of the year?
A: McGregor noted that margins are improving and are expected to continue improving, especially with the onset of the summer driving season. However, the full impact of the recent wet mill downtime on Q2 results is still being assessed.

Q: Are there any expenses related to the CCS initiative that are not covered under this year's CapEx?
A: CFO Robert R. Olander clarified that while the majority of CCS costs are included in the CapEx plan, there are some immaterial upfront costs related to field studies and legal reviews.

Q: What are the expectations for co-product revenues and CapEx for the remainder of the year?
A: McGregor indicated that co-product revenues are expected to remain lower compared to last year. Olander added that the CapEx for the year is targeted not to exceed $25 million, aligning with expenditures in Q1.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.