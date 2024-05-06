ATI Physical Therapy Inc (ATIP) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Steady Growth and Strategic Improvements

ATI Physical Therapy Inc (ATIP) showcases robust revenue growth and operational advancements in the first quarter of 2024, setting a positive trajectory for the upcoming quarters.

  • Net Revenue: $181 million in Q1 2024, up 8.7% from $167 million in Q1 2023.
  • Net Patient Revenue: $165 million in Q1 2024, a 9.7% increase year-over-year.
  • Other Revenue: $16 million in Q1 2024, a 0.7% increase from the previous year.
  • Visits Per Day Per Clinic: Increased to 26.9 in Q1 2024 from 25 in Q1 2023.
  • Rate Per Visit: $108.42 in Q1 2024, up 4.5% from $103.76 in Q1 2023.
  • Salaries and Related Costs: $99 million in Q1 2024, up 9.5% from $91 million in Q1 2023.
  • Operating Loss: Improved to $4 million in Q1 2024 from a loss of $11 million in Q1 2023.
  • Net Loss: Reduced to $14 million in Q1 2024 from $25 million in Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $6 million in Q1 2024, improved from $4.8 million in Q1 2023.
  • Cash Used: $13 million in Q1 2024, improved from $20 million in the previous year.
  • Q2 2024 Revenue Guidance: Expected to be between $185 million and $195 million.
  • Q2 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: Anticipated to be between $15 million and $20 million.
Release Date: May 06, 2024

Positive Points

  • ATI Physical Therapy Inc (ATIP, Financial) reported a year-over-year increase in net revenue for Q1 2024, highlighting strong financial performance.
  • The company saw a significant increase in patient visits, with approximately 1,100 more visits each day compared to the previous year, demonstrating growth in service demand.
  • ATI Physical Therapy Inc (ATIP) achieved a higher rate per visit in Q1 2024, which was up by 4.5% year-over-year, indicating effective pricing strategies and operational improvements.
  • Employee retention has improved, with a notable decrease in clinician turnover rate to 16%, reflecting successful people strategies and a positive work environment.
  • The company provided positive Q2 2024 financial guidance, expecting continued revenue growth and an increase in adjusted EBITDA, which suggests confidence in ongoing business performance.

Negative Points

  • ATI Physical Therapy Inc (ATIP) faces ongoing challenges with Medicare fee schedule cuts, which could impact profitability and operational funding.
  • Despite overall revenue growth, the company experienced increased labor costs, which rose by 9.5% year-over-year, potentially squeezing profit margins if not managed effectively.
  • The company reported an operating loss of $4 million in Q1 2024, although this was an improvement from the previous year, it still indicates challenges in achieving operational profitability.
  • ATI Physical Therapy Inc (ATIP) noted a productivity rate below expectations due to one-time factors, suggesting potential inefficiencies that could affect future performance if not addressed.
  • The company is still navigating a tight labor market, which could impact its ability to scale operations and meet growing demand efficiently.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Hey, good afternoon. Any share and yes, just curious on your thoughts on the sustainability or your ability to squeeze more rate growth because obviously pretty strong performance in the quarter and a big driver of the revenue growth for Q1. So just curious how you're viewing that as we think about that?
A: Sharon Vitti, CEO of ATI Physical Therapy, responded that while they have made good progress on rate growth year over year, the predictability of future rate increases is less certain. They will continue to pursue revenue growth with payers, but the outcomes are harder to predict. Chris Cox, COO, added that they are assuming relatively consistent rates internally but expect improvements in bad debt throughout the year, which is related to revenue.

Q: And then maybe my second question, you called this out in your prepared remarks, right? The productivity rate was probably a tad below where it was then it seems some pressure on labor rates there, just a little bit. Just curious how you're thinking about or how we should be thinking about labor costs and productivity.
A: Sharon Vitti explained that some one-time factors reduced productivity, which they have addressed, and she anticipates improvements in productivity moving forward. Regarding labor rates, she noted the market is tight with many headwinds, and they are exploring various levers to manage recruiting successfully. Chris Cox mentioned that inflation impacts are around 5%, and productivity improvements could alleviate some pressure on labor rates per visit.

Q: Got it. And Sharon, congrats on the two year mark, by the way. Thank you.
A: Sharon Vitti, CEO, thanked the participant.

