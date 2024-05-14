Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of FBASF's Dividends

Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV (FBASF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.4 per share, payable on 2024-05-09, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-07. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV Do?

Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the operation of a real estate investment trust (REIT). It acquires, owns, develops, and operates real estate properties, including industrial, commercial, and office properties. Revenue for the group is derived from sources such as lease, maintenance, dividends from beneficiary rights, and administration fees. Business activity is primarily conducted across various regions of Mexico such as Jalisco, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Guanajuato, and others.

A Glimpse at Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's Dividend History

Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2019. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 8.93% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 9.04%, suggesting an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's annual dividend growth rate was 21.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 0.60% per year. And over the past decade, Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 2.80%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2024-03-31, Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model with an annual increase of approximately 9.30%, outperforming about 71.66% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run.

Next Steps

Given Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV's solid dividend payments, growth in dividend rates, and strong payout ratio, the company's dividends appear sustainable with promising growth metrics. Investors seeking to capitalize on high-dividend yield opportunities should consider the potential of Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV as a viable option. For more detailed analysis and stock screening, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

