May 07, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 07, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Farhan Faruqui

ANZ Group Holdings Limited - CFO

* Jill Campbell

ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Group General Manager of IR

* Kevin Paul Corbally

ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Group Chief Risk Officer

* Shayne Cary Elliott

ANZ Group Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Andrew Lyons

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD & Co-head of Australia Equity Research

* Andrew Triggs

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Azib Khan

E&P, Research Division - Executive Director of Banks

* Brendan Sproules

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director

* Brian Johnson

* Carlos Cacho

Jarden Limited, Research Division - Director of Equity Research & Chief Economist

* Edmund Anthony Biddulph Henning

