Crocs Inc (CROX) Surpasses Q1 Revenue Estimates with Record Highs, EPS Exceeds Expectations

Detailed Analysis of Crocs Inc's First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • First Quarter Revenue: Reported at $939 million, marking a 6% increase year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $881.71 million.
  • Diluted EPS: Achieved $2.50, up 5% from the previous year, exceeding the estimated $2.23.
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS: Rose by 16% to $3.02, indicating strong profitability and operational efficiency.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 55.6% from 53.9% last year, with adjusted gross margin reaching 56.0%, reflecting enhanced cost management and operational effectiveness.
  • Net Income: Increased to $152.45 million from $149.54 million, slightly above the estimated $136.36 million.
  • Operating Margin: Adjusted operating margin reported at 27.1%, demonstrating an improvement in operational efficiency.
  • Future Guidance: Adjusted diluted EPS for the full year raised to $12.25-$12.73, reflecting confidence in continued strong performance.
Article's Main Image

1787808135688384512.png

On May 7, 2024, Crocs Inc (CROX, Financial) announced its first quarter financial results for fiscal year 2024, revealing significant growth and financial achievements. The company reported a robust increase in revenue and earnings per share (EPS), outperforming analyst expectations. Crocs Inc released its financial details in its 8-K filing.

Company Overview

Crocs Inc, headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a global leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women, and children. The company operates under the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands, selling its products in over 80 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels.

Financial Performance Highlights

The first quarter of 2024 saw Crocs Inc achieving a record revenue of $939 million, a 6% increase from the previous year, surpassing the estimated $881.71 million. This growth was primarily driven by a 14.6% increase in Crocs Brand revenues, which reached $744 million. The Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) revenues for Crocs Brand also saw an impressive growth of 18.3%. However, the HEYDUDE Brand experienced a downturn, with revenues decreasing by 17.2% to $195 million.

The company's diluted EPS for the quarter was $2.50, up 5% from the previous year and exceeding the estimated $2.23. Adjusted diluted EPS saw a significant rise of 16%, reaching $3.02. This financial strength allowed Crocs Inc to raise its full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share outlook, reflecting confidence in the ongoing demand and performance of the Crocs Brand.

Operational and Strategic Developments

Despite the challenges faced by the HEYDUDE Brand, Crocs Inc is optimistic about its long-term potential, especially with the upcoming appointment of a new HEYDUDE President. The company's gross margin improved to 55.6% from 53.9% in the previous year, with an adjusted gross margin of 56.0%. This improvement underscores the company's ability to manage costs effectively while expanding its market presence.

However, Selling, General, and Administrative expenses (SG&A) increased by 22.5% to $296 million, reflecting 31.5% of revenues. This increase was partly due to investments in strategic initiatives, including the transition to a new HEYDUDE distribution center and the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning system.

Financial Outlook and Projections

Looking ahead to the second quarter of 2024, Crocs Inc expects revenue growth of 1% to 3% compared to the same period in 2023. For the full year, the company anticipates a revenue growth of 3% to 5%, with a projected adjusted operating margin of approximately 25%. The adjusted diluted earnings per share for the full year are forecasted to be between $12.25 and $12.73.

Conclusion

Crocs Inc's first quarter results for fiscal 2024 highlight a company that is not only navigating market challenges but also capitalizing on strategic opportunities to enhance shareholder value. The performance of the Crocs Brand, coupled with proactive management decisions, positions the company well for sustained growth. Investors and stakeholders may look forward to continued innovation and market expansion as Crocs Inc continues to build on its quarter-over-quarter successes.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Crocs Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.