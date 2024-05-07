PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC) Q1 Earnings: Meets Revenue Forecasts, Records Increased Loss

Detailed Analysis of PowerSchool's Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $185.0 million for Q1, a 16% increase year-over-year, meeting the estimate of $184.82 million.
  • Net Income/Loss: GAAP net loss of $22.8 million, representing 12% of total revenue, exceeded the estimated net income of $42.11 million.
  • Earnings Per Share: GAAP net loss per diluted share was $0.12, below the estimated earnings per share of $0.21.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reached $61.3 million, up 24% year-over-year, exceeding outlook and representing 33% of total revenue.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): Increased by 18% year-over-year to $720.3 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Net Revenue Retention Rate (NRR): Improved to 107.0%, showing a sequential increase of 30 basis points from Q4 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: Reported negative at $102.5 million, representing 55% of total revenue.
Article's Main Image

On May 7, 2024, PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through an 8-K filing. The company, a leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education, reported a 16% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching $185.0 million, which aligned with their previous guidance. Despite this revenue growth, the company experienced a GAAP net loss of $22.8 million, representing 12% of total revenue.

1787945025452273664.png

Financial Highlights and Performance Metrics

During the quarter, PowerSchool's subscription and support revenue rose by 18% year-over-year to $166.9 million. The GAAP gross profit stood at $105.1 million, indicating a gross margin of 57%. Adjusted EBITDA saw a significant increase of 24% year-over-year, amounting to $61.3 million, which exceeded the company's profitability outlook and constituted 33% of the total revenue. The Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) grew by 18% compared to the previous year, reaching $720.3 million as of March 31, 2024.

However, the company's net cash used in operating activities was notably high at $89.7 million, representing 48% of total revenue. This was primarily driven by a negative free cash flow of $102.5 million, which accounted for 55% of total revenue. The net loss per diluted share on a GAAP basis was $0.12, while non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.17.

Operational and Strategic Developments

PowerSchool's CEO, Hardeep Gulati, highlighted the company's strong market demand for its suite of mission-critical products which supported the double-digit ARR and revenue growth. The company also announced the general availability of two AI-powered solutions, PowerBuddy for Learning and PowerBuddy for Assessment, which are expected to streamline workflows and enhance personalized education.

Internationally, PowerSchool continued its expansion with significant contracts in the Middle East and Latin America. Notably, the company secured its largest-ever Special Programs contract with the Indiana Department of Education and achieved significant cross-sells in various U.S. districts.

Financial Outlook and Investor Relations

Looking forward, PowerSchool provided guidance for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, with total revenue expected to be between $192 million and $197 million, and adjusted EBITDA projected to range from $67 million to $69 million. For the full year ending December 31, 2024, the company anticipates total revenue to be between $786 million and $792 million, with adjusted EBITDA between $268 million and $273 million.

PowerSchool's financial outlook reflects a continued focus on innovation and market expansion, aiming to leverage its technology to drive long-term value for stakeholders. The company's strategic initiatives, particularly in AI and international markets, are set to play a crucial role in sustaining growth and enhancing operational efficiency.

Conclusion

Despite the challenges posed by the significant net loss and negative free cash flow, PowerSchool's consistent revenue growth and strategic expansions underscore its potential for recovery and long-term success. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely how the company's strategic investments in technology and international markets unfold in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PowerSchool Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.