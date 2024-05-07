Toast Inc (TOST) Q1 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Revenue Estimates but Reports Wider Net Loss

Comprehensive Analysis of Toast's Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $1,075 million, surpassing the estimated $1,041.47 million, indicating a robust growth trajectory.
  • Net Loss: Recorded at $83 million, slightly above the estimated $78.86 million, reflecting ongoing challenges in achieving profitability.
  • Annualized Recurring Run-Rate (ARR): Grew by 32% year-over-year to $1.3 billion, showcasing strong customer retention and service expansion.
  • Gross Payment Volume (GPV): Increased by 30% year-over-year to $34.7 billion, highlighting significant transactional growth through the platform.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved significantly to $57 million from a negative $17 million in the prior year, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency.
  • Total Locations: Expanded by 32% year-over-year to approximately 112,000, underlining aggressive market penetration and network growth.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved to negative $33 million from negative $65 million in the previous year, indicating progress towards better cash management.
Article's Main Image

On May 7, 2024, Toast Inc (TOST, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter financial results for the year, revealing significant growth in revenue alongside a widened net loss. The company, a leading restaurant technology platform, announced these results via its 8-K filing. Toast Inc has made notable strides in expanding its market reach and enhancing its product offerings, which is reflected in the substantial increase in its revenue figures.

1787946247466938368.png

Company Overview

Based in the U.S., Toast Inc serves over 112,000 restaurant locations nationwide as of December 2023. The company provides a comprehensive array of services including point-of-sale systems, payment processing, and software solutions aimed at improving restaurant operations. Toast's business model is unique in that it intermediates every payment transaction on its platform, processing an impressive $126 billion in gross platform volume in 2023.

Financial Performance Highlights

For Q1 2024, Toast Inc reported a revenue of $1.075 billion, a significant increase from $819 million in Q1 2023. This growth surpasses the analyst's revenue estimate of $1.041 billion for the quarter. The Annualized Recurring Run-Rate (ARR) as of March 31, 2024, grew by 32% year-over-year to $1.3 billion. Despite the revenue growth, the company's net loss widened to $83 million from $81 million in the same quarter the previous year, slightly underperforming against the estimated net loss of $78.86 million.

Strategic Developments and Operational Highlights

During the quarter, Toast Inc added over 6,000 new locations, demonstrating robust market expansion. The company also launched its Restaurant Management Suite, enhancing its offerings with tools like multi-location management and AI-based performance benchmarking. These innovations are designed to solidify Toast's position in the market by catering to the evolving needs of modern restaurants.

Challenges and Outlook

Despite its strong revenue growth, Toast continues to face challenges in achieving profitability, as evidenced by the increased net loss. The company's strategic investments in technology and market expansion are critical, yet they contribute to short-term financial pressures. For the upcoming quarter ending June 30, 2024, Toast anticipates a non-GAAP subscription services and financial technology solutions gross profit in the range of $320 million to $330 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $55 million to $65 million.

Financial Health and Future Projections

Toast's balance sheet remains robust with $578 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company's total assets increased to $2.052 billion as of March 31, 2024, from $1.958 billion at the end of 2023. Looking forward, Toast has raised its full-year guidance for 2024, expecting an Adjusted EBITDA between $250 million and $270 million, reflecting confidence in its operational efficiency and market growth strategies.

Conclusion

Toast Inc's first-quarter results reflect a dynamic company that is growing its top line significantly while continuing to invest in strategic areas to enhance long-term profitability. While challenges remain in achieving net profitability, the company's market expansion and innovative product developments provide a solid foundation for future growth. Investors and stakeholders may look forward to Toast's continued evolution in the competitive restaurant technology landscape.

For detailed insights and further information, you can access the full earnings report here.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Toast Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.