IAC Inc. (IAC) Q1 2024 Earnings: Mixed Results Amidst Strategic Partnerships and Segment Adjustments

Despite a Revenue Decline, Strategic Initiatives and Cost Management Show Promising Directions

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $929.7 million, a decrease of 14% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $932.83 million.
  • Operating Loss: Reduced to $59.2 million from $135.6 million in the previous year, showing a 56% improvement.
  • Net Earnings: Stood at $45.0 million, down 89% from $417.8 million in the prior year, reflecting significant volatility due to unrealized gains on investment.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share: Came in at $0.51, significantly below the previous year's $4.57, marking an 89% decrease.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Improved significantly to $43.0 million from $9.1 million, a 372% increase year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Increased to $48.3 million from $3.3 million in the same quarter last year, driven by higher Adjusted EBITDA and lower capital expenditures.
  • Strategic Developments: Announced a strategic partnership and licensing agreement with OpenAI to enhance content integration and advertising solutions.
Article's Main Image

On May 7, 2024, IAC Inc. (IAC, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter financial results through an 8-K filing, revealing a complex quarter marked by both challenges and strategic advancements. This period saw the company navigating through revenue declines while enhancing operational efficiency and engaging in significant strategic partnerships.

1787947916451803136.png

Company Overview

IAC is a leading internet media company with diversified business segments including Angi (33% of total revenue), Dotdash Meredith (39%), search (14%), and emerging and other (14%). The company has a history of spinning off successful entities, such as Match Group and Vimeo, and continues to adapt its business model in response to changing market dynamics.

Financial Performance

The first quarter of 2024 was challenging for IAC in terms of revenue, which saw a 14% decrease to $929.7 million from $1,084.3 million in the prior year. However, the company managed to significantly reduce its operating loss from $135.6 million in Q1 2023 to $59.2 million in Q1 2024, marking a 56% improvement. This was accompanied by a substantial increase in Adjusted EBITDA, which improved from $9.1 million to $43.0 million.

Strategic Developments and Segment Performance

One of the quarter's highlights was Dotdash Meredith's strategic partnership with OpenAI, aiming to enhance AI-driven advertising solutions. This segment achieved a 13% increase in digital revenue, totaling $209 million. Despite a 10% decline in print revenue, total Dotdash Meredith revenue grew slightly by 1% year-over-year.

Angi Inc., another significant segment, experienced a 14% decline in revenue, primarily in its Domestic business, offset partially by 18% growth internationally. Notably, Angi's operating income saw improvement, rising to $3 million from a loss previously, with Adjusted EBITDA increasing by 21% to $36 million.

The 'Emerging & Other' segment faced a 34% revenue decline, largely due to asset sales and reduced performance at Care.com. This segment's operating income turned to a loss of $8 million compared to a gain last year, with Adjusted EBITDA also turning negative.

Operational and Financial Metrics

Significant operational metrics included a decrease in service requests by Angi Inc. and a reduction in total sessions for Dotdash Meredith. Financially, the company reported a robust free cash flow of $48.3 million, a significant improvement from the $3.3 million recorded in the same quarter last year.

Investor Insights

Despite the revenue decline, IAC's strategic initiatives such as the OpenAI partnership and improved operational efficiencies across its segments provide a silver lining. The company's ability to manage costs effectively and drive EBITDA growth amidst revenue challenges highlights its resilience and adaptability in a dynamic digital market.

For detailed financial figures and future outlooks, stakeholders are encouraged to view the full earnings release and tune into the upcoming earnings call scheduled for May 8, 2024.

Contact Information

For further details, investors and interested parties may contact IAC/Angi Inc. Investor Relations at (212) 314-7400 or visit the IAC corporate website at iac.com.

This comprehensive analysis of IAC Inc.'s first-quarter earnings illustrates a period of transition and adjustment, with strategic maneuvers poised to potentially bolster future growth and stability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from IAC Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.