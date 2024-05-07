Qualys Inc (QLYS) Q1 2024 Earnings: Solid Performance with Enhanced Guidance

Revenue and Earnings Exceed Expectations, Company Raises Full-Year Outlook

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $145.8 million, a 12% increase year-over-year, slightly exceeding estimates of $145.7 million.
  • Net Income: GAAP net income reached $39.7 million, up 37% from the previous year, falling below the estimated $49.39 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP EPS was $1.05, below the estimated $1.30; Non-GAAP EPS was $1.45, surpassing the estimated $1.30.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin improved to 81% from 79% year-over-year; Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 83% from 81%.
  • Operating Income: GAAP operating income rose by 27% to $44.8 million, with operating margin increasing to 31% from 27%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased by 18% to $69.0 million, representing 47% of revenues compared to 45% in the previous year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Grew by 28% to $85.5 million, accounting for 59% of revenues, up from 51% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On May 7, 2024, Qualys Inc (QLYS, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through an 8-K filing. The company, a pioneer in cloud-based security and compliance solutions, reported a revenue of $145.8 million, marking a 12% increase from the previous year. This performance slightly surpasses the analyst's revenue estimate of $145.7 million.

Qualys Inc (QLYS, Financial) also reported a GAAP EPS of $1.05 and a non-GAAP EPS of $1.45, with the latter exceeding the estimated earnings per share of $1.30. This robust performance underscores the company's effective strategy and operational efficiency in a competitive market.

1787947978753994752.png

Company Overview

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in California, Qualys Inc (QLYS, Financial) specializes in providing cloud security and compliance solutions. The company serves over 10,000 customers globally, including a significant number of small- and medium-sized businesses. Qualys has been publicly traded since 2012 and continues to be a leader in the IT security sector.

Financial Highlights and Strategic Achievements

The first quarter of 2024 saw Qualys achieve a gross profit of $118.6 million, translating to a GAAP gross margin of 81%, an improvement from 79% in the same quarter the previous year. Non-GAAP gross profit stood at $121.4 million with an 83% margin. These margins reflect the company's ability to manage costs effectively while scaling its operations.

Operating income for Q1 2024 was $44.8 million, a 27% increase year-over-year, representing 31% of revenues. This is a notable rise from 27% the previous year, indicating enhanced operational efficiency. Non-GAAP operating income was even more impressive at $64.6 million, or 44% of revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 18% to $69.0 million, and operating cash flow saw a significant rise of 28% to $85.5 million. These figures demonstrate Qualys' strong cash generation capabilities and financial health.

Business and Market Developments

During the quarter, Qualys unveiled TotalCloud 2.0 with TruRisk Insights, enhancing its offerings in the cloud security space. The company also expanded its partnerships with major players like Oracle and Orange Cyberdefense, which should bolster its market position and drive future growth.

Qualys' solutions, including Qualys VMDR and TotalCloud, were recognized as finalists in the SC Awards Europe, highlighting their market-leading capabilities and innovation.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Qualys has raised its full-year 2024 guidance, expecting revenues between $601.5 million and $608.5 million, and has increased its EPS projections to $3.26-$3.50 for GAAP and $5.06-$5.30 for non-GAAP. These adjustments reflect the company's confidence in its ongoing business strategies and market opportunities.

Investor Implications

The positive earnings report and raised guidance suggest that Qualys is on a solid path for sustained growth. Investors should note the company's strong market position and robust financial health, which are likely to support continued success in the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

For more detailed information and analysis, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full earnings report and listen to the earnings call, available on the Qualys investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Qualys Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.