LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) Q1 2024 Earnings: Aligns with EPS Projections, Revenue Slightly Misses Estimates

Assessing LegalZoom's Financial Health and Strategic Initiatives

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $174.2 million, up 5% year-over-year, slightly below the estimate of $175.19 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $4.7 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $2.4 million year-over-year, but below the estimated $19.02 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Non-GAAP EPS was $0.10, meeting the estimated EPS of $0.10.
  • Subscription Revenue: Increased by 10% year-over-year to $107.9 million, indicating strong recurring revenue growth.
  • Free Cash Flow: Rose to $24.7 million from $21.8 million in the prior year, reflecting a 13% increase.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Grew 28% to $27.9 million, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency and profitability.
  • Stock Repurchase: Repurchased 1.2 million shares at an average price of $10.91, totaling $12.8 million, showing confidence in the company's value.
Article's Main Image

On May 7, 2024, LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 through an 8-K filing. The company, a leading online provider of legal solutions for small businesses and consumers in the U.S., reported a revenue of $174.2 million, marking a 5% increase year-over-year but slightly below the analyst's expectation of $175.19 million.

1787949856338374656.png

Company Overview

LegalZoom.com Inc operates extensively across the United States, offering a range of services from legal documentation and business formations to compliance and advisory services. This quarter, the company continued to innovate, enhancing user experience with mobile optimizations and expanding its service offerings in estate planning and attorney services.

Financial Performance Highlights

The first quarter saw LegalZoom achieving a net income of $4.7 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $2.4 million in the same quarter the previous year. This turnaround reflects a robust operational strategy and effective cost management. Subscription revenues notably grew by 10% to $107.9 million, driven by a 7% increase in subscription units.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $27.9 million, or 16% of revenue, up from $21.9 million or 13% of revenue in Q1 2023, indicating improved profitability and efficient business operations. The company also reported strong cash flow metrics, with free cash flow rising to $24.7 million from $21.8 million year-over-year.

Strategic Business Moves and Challenges

LegalZoom's strategic enhancements in its product offerings and customer experience are pivotal in its growth trajectory. The launch of a mobile-optimized experience and a simplified formations flow, alongside refreshed estate planning services, are tailored to meet the evolving needs of its clientele. However, the company faces challenges from a weaker macroeconomic environment, which has somewhat tempered its revenue expectations.

Financial Statements Insights

The balance sheet remains strong with $228.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt, positioning the company well for future investments and shareholder returns. This quarter also saw the company repurchasing 1.2 million shares, emphasizing its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Outlook and Analyst Perspectives

For Q2 2024, LegalZoom anticipates revenue between $172 million and $176 million and adjusted EBITDA between $25 million and $27 million. The full-year guidance remains unchanged with expected revenues between $700 million and $720 million and an adjusted EBITDA forecast of $135 million to $145 million.

From an investment perspective, LegalZoom's alignment with EPS projections and its strategic initiatives to enhance platform capabilities and user experience present a balanced risk-reward scenario for potential investors. The company's robust subscription model and diversified service offerings could provide a stable revenue base amidst uncertain economic conditions.

Conclusion

LegalZoom's first-quarter results reflect a company that is adapting to market demands and internal efficiencies. While facing macroeconomic headwinds, the company's financial health and strategic initiatives indicate a positive trajectory. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely how these strategies unfold in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from LegalZoom.com Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.