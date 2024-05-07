Y-mAbs Therapeutics Reports Q1 2024 Results: Aligns with EPS Projections, Misses Revenue Estimates

Comprehensive Analysis of Financial Performance and Corporate Developments

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $19.93 million for Q1 2024, slightly below the estimate of $22.22 million.
  • Net Loss: Posted a net loss of $6.63 million for Q1 2024, exceeding the estimated loss of $4.86 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded a loss of $0.15 per share, slightly higher than the estimated loss of $0.14 per share.
  • Gross Margin: Maintained a consistent gross margin around 89%, closely aligned with the previous year’s 90%.
  • U.S. DANYELZA Net Product Revenues: Increased by 11% year-over-year to $18.6 million, driven by higher demand across new and existing accounts.
  • Research and Development Expenses: Slightly decreased by 1% to $13.3 million, reflecting a balance between reduced personnel costs and increased clinical trial expenses.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $75.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, expected to support operations into 2027.
Article's Main Image

On May 7, 2024, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB, Financial), a leader in the development of novel cancer therapies, released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company, known for its FDA-approved product DANYELZA®, reported a net loss of $6.6 million, or $0.15 per share, aligning closely with analyst expectations of a $0.14 loss per share.

1787953581765324800.png

Financial Highlights and Performance Metrics

Y-mAbs reported total net product revenues of $19.4 million for the quarter, a decrease from the previous year's $20.3 million, missing analyst revenue estimates of $22.22 million. This decline was primarily due to a decrease in international revenues, notably absent a significant shipment that occurred in the same period last year. Despite this, U.S. revenues for DANYELZA showed a promising increase of 11% year-over-year, totaling $18.6 million.

The company's operating costs and expenses for the quarter were slightly reduced, with research and development expenses decreasing to $13.3 million from $13.4 million in the prior year, reflecting efficient management of resources amid ongoing clinical advancements. Selling, general, and administrative expenses also saw a reduction, dropping to $11.4 million from $12.2 million, attributed mainly to lower personnel costs.

Y-mAbs maintained a robust gross margin of approximately 89%, consistent with the previous year, underscoring the company's ability to manage production costs effectively.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

President and CEO Mike Rossi highlighted the quarter as a period of significant commercial and clinical progress. The increased market penetration of DANYELZA® in the U.S. and advancements in the company's novel SADA Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) Technology platform were particularly noted. Rossi expressed confidence in the broader application potential of DANYELZA® beyond its current indications and the transformative possibilities of the SADA PRIT technology in cancer treatment.

Looking forward, Y-mAbs reiterates its full-year 2024 financial guidance, expecting continued revenue from DANYELZA® to sustain operations well into 2027. The company ended the quarter with $75.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, a slight decrease from the end of 2023 but sufficient to support planned operations based on current projections.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

The earnings report presents a mixed picture for Y-mAbs, aligning with EPS estimates but falling short on revenue expectations. The company's strategic focus on expanding the use of DANYELZA® and advancing its SADA PRIT technology platform is poised to potentially enhance long-term shareholder value. However, the variability in international revenue highlights the challenges of market penetration and dependency on consistent product demand.

Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely how Y-mAbs navigates these challenges and capitalizes on its technological advancements in upcoming quarters. The next earnings call, scheduled for May 8, 2024, will provide further insights into the company's strategic initiatives and progress.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.