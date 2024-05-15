Unveiling Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Amid a notable daily gain of 17.65% and a three-month gain of 15.44%, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE, Financial) presents an intriguing case for analysis with its Earnings Per Share (EPS) standing at 48.56. The central question we aim to answer is whether the stock is significantly overvalued, as suggested by the current market metrics. This article delves deep into the valuation of Coca-Cola Consolidated, providing a clear perspective on its current market position and intrinsic value as calculated by the GF Value.

Company Overview

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc operates primarily in the nonalcoholic beverage industry in the United States, focusing on the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products under a license from Coca-Cola Co. It serves a significant portion of the U.S. market, including states like North Carolina, South Carolina, and several others. A pivotal aspect of this analysis is the comparison between its current stock price of $1009.31 and the GF Value, which estimates the fair intrinsic value at $604.94, suggesting a potential overvaluation.

1787997851985539072.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. For Coca-Cola Consolidated, the GF Value suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued. This valuation is crucial as it implies that the long-term return on this stock could be less favorable compared to its business growth. The company's market cap stands at $9.50 billion, further emphasizing the scale of its current overvaluation.

1787997828661014528.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in a company with robust financial health reduces the risk of loss. Coca-Cola Consolidated's financial strength is evident with a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.86, ranking it better than half of its industry peers. The company's financial strength is rated 8 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating a strong financial position.

1787997873451986944.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Coca-Cola Consolidated has demonstrated consistent profitability with an operating margin of 10.85%, ranking better than 59.09% of its industry peers. The company's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate stands at 25.5%, indicating strong potential for future growth. This growth is crucial for long-term shareholder value creation.

ROIC vs. WACC: A Measure of Value Creation

Comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insights into how effectively a company is generating returns relative to its costs. Coca-Cola Consolidated's ROIC of 18.81 significantly surpasses its WACC of 7.52, highlighting its efficiency in creating value for shareholders.

1787997899318259712.png

Conclusion

Despite the strong financial and operational metrics, the significant overvaluation of Coca-Cola Consolidated's stock as per GF Value suggests cautious consideration for potential investors. The company's robust financial health and profitability underscore its market position, yet the current stock price exceeds its intrinsic value by a considerable margin.

To discover other high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns at reduced risk, explore the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.