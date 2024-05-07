Q1 2024 Bouygues SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Bouygues Q1 2024 Results Conference Call. My name is Laura and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this call is being recorded and for the duration of the call your lines will be on listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to introduce Pascal Grange, Deputy CEO and CFO of the Bouygues Group to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Pascal Grange - Bouygues SA - Deputy CEO & CFO



Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss Bouygues First Quarter 2024 Results. With me today is Christian Lecoq, CFO of Bouygues Telecom. Following our presentation, we will be answering your questions.



Let's start with our highlights. First, I would start by saying that we confirm the group outlook for 2024. Second, the very solid backlog in the construction businesses provides visibility on activity. Third, Equans COPA and COPA margin improved year-on-year, in line with the strategic plan being deployed. Fourth, Bouygues Immobilier is pursuing its adaptation to the challenging market