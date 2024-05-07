Q2 2024 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining Coloplast Interim Financial Statements For H1 2023/'24 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Kristian Villumsen, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO



Thank you very much, operator. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our Half Year '23/'24 conference call. My name is Kristian Villumsen, I'm the CEO of Coloplast and I'm joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, and our Investor Relations team. We'll start like we usually do, with a short presentation by Anders and myself, and then we will open up for questions.



Please turn to Slide #3. We delivered 8% organic growth and a reported EBIT margin before special items up 27% in the second quarter. Return on invested capital after tax and before special items was 15% reflecting impact from the acquisition of Kerecis. I'm satisfied with our performance. We continue to