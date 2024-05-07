Q1 2024 Fingerprint Cards AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Stefan Pettersson - Fingerprint Cards AB - Head of Investor Relations



And with me here, I have our CEO, Adam Philpott; and our CFO, Fredrik Hedlund who will be presenting today.



Adam Philpott - Fingerprint Cards AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, Stefan, and good morning, everybody. As Stefan said, I'm going to be walking you through our Q1 interim earnings results. I will also be joined by Fredrik Hedlund our CFO, Fredrik. He's just recently joined us; I'm pleased to be here with him today. What I'm going to do is I'm not just going to focus on the Q1 results, but you will have seen that we made some announcements after Q1 as well. I'm going to talk a little bit about those on the call today in the context of Q1 because it's a really important phase that