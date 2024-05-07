Q1 2024 International Petroleum Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

William Lundin - International Petroleum Corp - Chief Executive Officer, President



Okay. Welcome, everybody to IPC's First Quarter Results Update Presentation. I'm William Lundin, the CEO. and joined today by Christophe. We are going to add in our CFO as well as Rebecca Gordon, our SVP of Corporate Planning and INVESTOR RELATIONS.



I'll start by running through the highlights and operations update. Then Christophe will touch on the financial numbers following the presentation we'll spend some time to take questions which can be submitted via the web or by conference.



So jumping into the highlights for the first quarter. On the production front, we achieved solid production of 48,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which was on the high end of our production guidance for the quarter. Full year production forecast range for the year is maintained in that 46 to 48,000 base OE. per day. Operating costs per BOE settled at $17.10 for the quarter, which was in the low end of our guidance, largely driven by the production outperformance. Full year operating expenditure guidance is maintained