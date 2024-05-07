Q1 2024 Adecco Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Benita Barretto - Adecco Group AG - Head, Investor Relations



Good morning. Thank you for joining the Adecco Group's conference call today. I'm Benita Barretto, the Group's Head of Investor Relations. With me today are the Adecco Group CEO, Denis Machuel, and CFO, Coram Williams.



Let me now hand over to Denny and the results report.



Denis Machuel - Adecco Group AG - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Benita, and a warm welcome to all of you who've joined the call today.



Let's turn to Slide 3, which provides an overview of the quarter. The group delivered EUR5.7 billion in revenue, flat year on year on an organic training days-adjusted basis. We are pleased to have delivered another quarter of