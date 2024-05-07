Q1 2024 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Magda Palczynska - UniCredit S.p.A. - Head of Group IR



Good morning and welcome to UniCredit's First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. Andrea Orcel, our CEO, will take you through the results. This will be followed by a Q&A session with Andrea and Stefano Porro, our CFO. Please limit yourself to 2 questions.



With that, I'll hand over to Andrea.



Andrea Orcel - UniCredit S.p.A. - UniCredit Group CEO, Head Of Italy, Chairman of UniCredit Foundation & Director



Thank you, Magda. Good morning and thank you all for joining. Our Q1 '24 results are the embodiment of a continued hard work by both at UniCredit and our commitment to continuously pursue excellence. They underscore again that UniCredit Unlocked is the right strategy as we build on our momentum, adapting and navigating the changing external environment to the benefit of all