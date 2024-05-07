Q1 2024 Deutsche Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR



Thanks for joining on our Q1 call. Well, it's less than 9 weeks ago that we sat here talking to you through Q4. So here we are this time around with Melanie Kreis, our Group CFO, who will take you through the presentation. And after that, we're looking forward to your questions.



Melanie?



Melanie Kreis - Deutsche Post AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Yes. Thank you very much, Martin, and hello, and good morning to all of you also from my side. Thank you for joining our Q1 call today. Yes, as Martin said, it