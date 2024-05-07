Q1 2024 Suominen Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Emilia Peltola - Suominen Oyj - Vice President - Communications and Investor Relations



Good day, everybody, and welcome to Suominen Q1 2024, results publication. My name is Emilia Peltola, and I'm heading. So, Suominen, communications and Investor Relations.



Today, our President of Tommi BjÃ¶rnman, Chairman and CFO, and Janne Silonsaari, will present the result. And after the presentation, there is time poll questions and answers every time, but please Tommi, the floor is yours.



Tommi Bjornman - Suominen Oyj - President, Chief Executive Officer



Okay. Thank you, Emilia, and good morning, everybody, and thank you also on my behalf for the Q1 result investor call. And our agenda today is the same as we used before. So, we will look at first the first quarter in brief. Then Janne, will go through the financial review. I will take it over and review a little bit that what is the progress linked to the strategy and then a few words about the outlook for 2024 and India and Emilia, who will run the questions and answers section.



So, if we look at the