Q1 2024 Loomis AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Aritz Larrea - Loomis AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the first-quarter presentation for Loomis. My name is Aritz Larrea, and I'm the CEO of Loomis. With me here today, I have our CFO, Johan Wilsby; and Jenny BostrÃ¶m, our Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations.



I will begin by giving a brief review of our Q1 business performance and an overview of our results before taking questions. Let's start the presentation by turning to slide 3.



Starting with an overview of the market development and how the trends relate to our business, we had a solid performance during the quarter. We continued to see high demand for cash handling automated solutions. And we have a strong growth within SafePoint in both the US and Europe.



This is our second quarter with CIMA in the group, and I'm pleased to see how well they have integrated. CIMA had a strong performance in the quarter, with positive sales synergies. While many of our business lines had revenue growth in the quarter, we did see a cyclical volume decline in the