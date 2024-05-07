Q1 2024 Terranet AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Unidentified Corporate Representative



Hi, and welcome to Tennant's Q1 presentation of 2024. With me today is Tennant's CEO, Magnus Andersson; and CTO, Pierre Ekwall. We're now going to show a highlight video from the quarter as well as a longer lab demonstration video. Then we will go over to some questions about the quarter.



Pierre Ekwall - Terranet AB - CTO



During the last quarter, we have been working hard on product improvements. And last week we finished our Q1 demo and internal full end to end system testing of our BlincVision system in an in-lab environment. We have finished the schedule activities according to plan. During this week, we have analyzed the test results and we're very happy with the findings.



Zahra Chemali - Terranet AB - Software Developer



We are in a very exciting phase right now where we are evaluating our BlincVision system outdoors. We want to gather as much data in different weather conditions and scenarios to be able to analyze our results and evaluate our BlincVision system. We have created an