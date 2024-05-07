Q1 2024 Arkema SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Arkema's First Quarter 2024 Results and Outlook Conference Call. For your information, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to Thierry Le Henaff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Sir, please go ahead.



Thierry Le Henaff - Arkema S.A. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Arkema's Q1 '24 Results Conference Call. Joining me today, as usual, are Marie-JosÃ© Donsion, our CFO, and the Investor Relations team with Beatrice and Peter. As always, to support this conference call, we have posted a set of slides which are available also on our website. I will comment on the highlights of the quarter before letting Marie-Jose go through the financials. And at the end of the presentation, we'll be able to answer your questions.



After a challenging macro in 2023, as you know, during which we performed well. The demand environment in Q1 2024 remained globally unchanged in the continuity of Q4 2023 with relatively weak volumes in Europe and the U.S. and some slight