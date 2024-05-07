Q1 2024 Hanza AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Erik Stenfors - Hanza AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining this presentation of Hanza's First Quarter 2024. So my name is Erik Stenfors and the CEO Hanza. And I would be happy to do this presentation together as usual with our CFO, Lars Akerblom.



Now our industry has experienced a slowdown in the economy this year, and then this has reduced growth and margins. And hence, the topic today is, of course, how this slowdown has and will affect Hanza.



And we have a lot of experienced people in our group. And I would say that we have a very good picture for the development and we will be very glad to share this with you to do this in an orderly way. We will have an agenda consisting of three parts.



First, we will present the development by words next. It will be presented by figures, and then we will throw some conclusions.



And then for the future. And also there will be a Q&A session at the end. Please use that for any questions you may have. And also, if you like, as to clarify something that we have said.



