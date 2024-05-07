Q1 2024 Sampo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
Sami Taipalus - Sampo Oyj - Head of IR
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Sampo Group First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. My name is Sami Taipalus, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Sampo. I'm joined on the call by Group CEO, Torbjorn Magnusson; Group CFO, Knut-Arne Alsaker; and CEO of If, Morten Thorsrud. The call will feature a short presentation from Torbjorn followed by Q&A. A recording of the call will later be available on sampo.com.
With that, I hand over to Torbjorn. Please go ahead.
Torbjorn Magnusson - Sampo Oyj - Group CEO & Chairman of Group Executive Committee
Thanks, Sami, and good afternoon, everyone. The first quarter results follow our recent Capital Markets Day and the messages from that day are confirmed. The momentum in our organization is excellent. The underlying combined ratio development continues to improve at roughly the same pace and the increase in digital sales is very positive.
Our Q1 growth is a strong 10% for the group, supported by positive development across all divisions. At the same
